Catherine Ocker Mills, 74, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care after a long illness. She was the loving wife of Roger A. Mills for 55 years and mother of 3 children, Darrel, Michael, and Denise. Born in Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Aaron G. Ocker, Sr. and Ruth Naomi (Crider) Ocker. She was the 12th of 15 children.
Catherine loved being a mother, gardener, and homemaker. She attended Willow St. VoTech to learn cake decorating and used that talent as a bakery manager at Willow Valley Bakery dept. She also spent much of her time encouraging her many friends, and quilting. As a member of Willow Street Mennonite Church, she taught Preschool and was a true witness to many of Jesus' love.
In addition to her husband Roger, she is survived by her children, Darrel A. Mills (husband of Elizabeth) of Willow Street, PA, Michael G. Mills of Silver Springs, PA and Denise L. Youngerman (wife of Brian) of Mount Joy, PA, 1 grandchild (Ryan Youngerman) and 2 step-grandchildren (Luke & Noah Schoenfelder). Also surviving are her siblings, Erma Diffenderfer, Harvey Ocker (husband of Lois), Aaron Ocker, Jr, David Ocker (husband of Cheryle), Ruth N. Stouffer, Merle Ocker (husband of Bertha), and Earl Ocker (husband of Janet).
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by siblings, Arthur Ocker, John Ocker, Wayne Ocker, Helen Gelsinger, Lista Ocker, Walter Ocker (husband of Twila), and James Ocker.
Due to the unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19, interment at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery and the memorial service will be private. Other family and friends are invited to view the recorded memorial service online Thursday, May 7th any time after 1:30pm at www.willowstreetmennonite.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Willow Street Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
