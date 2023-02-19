Catherine Marie Lyet, 49, of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born in Charlottesville, VA, she was the daughter of J. Paul Lyet, MD, and Judy Schoenly Ware.
Catherine graduated from Lancaster Country Day School and attended Evergreen State College and Elizabethtown College. She was a self-proclaimed foodie who enjoyed baking all of her life sharing recipes with many friends. Catherine's Chilean Sea bass recipe was published after winning a Cooking Light magazine award. Following her culinary training at the House of Clarendon, she served several notable Lancaster restaurants as a pastry chef. One of her mentors in the kitchen was Jean-Maurice Juge at J.M. Bistro and Peter Kovalec, who taught her about and expanded her love of fine desserts. She also enjoyed working with children and hoped to create a children's cooking program. Her most recent job was working at Lancaster Cupcake as a baker.
Catherine loved being with people. Her sweet, often innocent, unassuming nature and loyalty to friends endeared her in the hearts of many. She enjoyed horseback riding, kayaking on the Conestoga River, and most of all, relaxing at the Chesapeake Bay, often hosting close friends and cooking for them all. She dearly loved her "side-kick" dog, Sammy. They were inseparable. Above all else however, Catherine cherished time spent with her five children who will miss her dearly. Catherine's final act of kindness was the Gift of Sight donation of her corneas through SightLife. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
Catherine is survived by her parents, Judy Ware, wife of Paul Ware, and J. Paul Lyet, MD, husband of Kathleen Lyet. She is also survived by five children: Nathaniel, triplets Alexander, Emeline, Elisabeth, and Olivia Lutz; her sister, Meredith Lyet; and brother, J. Paul Lyet IV. Also surviving are stepsisters, Julia A. Ware, Layla Ware De Luria, and Shannon Wallace, and stepbrothers, Bradley Book and Adam Garrett. She was predeceased by premature twin boys, Jackson Oliver and Samuel Franklin Lutz. The family interment was held at St. James Episcopal Church Memorial Garden next to her twin babies.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at the Ware Center, 42 N. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 which would have been Catherine's 50th birthday at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Lyet Lobby from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A fellowship time will follow.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorials may be sent to St. James Episcopal Church Addiction & Recovery Ministry, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, and the Conestoga River Club, 45 Briargate Place, Millersville, PA 17551 Attn: John Laughlin.
Please visit Catherine's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »