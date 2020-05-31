Catherine M. "Kitty" (Larkins) Brown

Catherine "Kitty" Brown, 100, of Lititz passed away at Luther Acres Manor on May 23, 2020 after a battle with dementia. Born October 19, 1919, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Edith (Bixler) Martin. She was the loving wife of the late Edgar S. "Ted" Brown until his passing in 1983.
Kitty retired from Armstrong World Industries. After retirement she worked at Doneckers in Ephrata. Kitty also volunteered at the Fulton Opera House as an usher and at the Lancaster General Hospital as a Red Cross Gray Lady.
Kitty enjoyed playing cards, traveling and square dancing with her beloved Ted. She was a historian in her own right of the town of Lititz, which she treasured and loved as her home. She will be remembered for her style, grace, elegance and witty sense of humor.
Kitty had many grandchildren (24) and shared a special and distinct relationship with each one individually, but the common theme among them all was she truly loved them. She was the glue that bound the family, and regularly hosted holidays, which were always a festive event at her beloved family home.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Brubaker, of Virginia Beach, VA, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to being preceded in death by her husband and parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her son, Edward H. Larkins, Jr., of Florida.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Luther Acres for the many years of service, care and support to Kitty and her family. A special thank you is also extended to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster who provided Kitty with the care, compassion and dignity during her final days in these most difficult and unprecedented times.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/ways-to-give/.
