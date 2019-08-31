Catherine M. Deisley

Catherine Mary (DeBolt) Deisley, 81, a homemaker, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her home, after an illness. She was the wife of Samuel B. Deisley. They were married on May 26, 1956.
Born January 8,1938, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James R. and Mary E. (Hull) DeBolt and was of the Lutheran faith. She enjoyed gardening.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two children; Mary K., wife of William C. Braas, III, of Cedar Hill, TX and Samuel R. Deisley, of Lancaster.
Funeral Arrangements are private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 320 Blue Rock Road
Millersville, PA 17551
717-872-2266