Catherine M. "Cass" Fuhrman, 93, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Country Meadows. She was the wife of the late Roy B. Fuhrman who passed away in 1983. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Catherine and Robert Hodgen.
She worked at RCA for many years and after retiring she enjoyed volunteering with the Hempfield Meals on Wheels and the former Lancaster Regional Medical Center. Her passion was playing bridge and pinochle.
Cass is survived by her brother, Donald Hodgen husband of the late Liliane Hodgen, sister, Alice Young wife of the late Gayle Young both of Lancaster. She is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Morrison and brothers, Robert and Kenneth Hodgen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows for their exceptional care and compassion that was provided for Cass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30AM at the church on Tuesday. Please omit flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice or Grane Hospice, 3501 Concord Rd., Suite 110, York, PA 17402. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com