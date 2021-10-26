Catherine Louise Stauffer Ebersole died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 22nd, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born in Middletown, PA., and was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1948. She was a resident of Hampton, VA., since 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Lester Ebersole, Jr., son, Ronald E. Ebersole, parents, Oscar C. Stauffer, Sr., and Catherine Stauffer, four brothers, Oscar C. Stauffer, Jr., Donald B. Stauffer, Jay E. Stauffer, Harold A. Stauffer, and two sisters, Helen J. Myers, and Gladys M. Kern. She is survived by her son, Robert D. Ebersole, and wife Cheryl, of Waverly, VA., and daughter, Brenda L. Kotrch, of Hampton, VA., three sisters, Nancy Stauffer-Polk of Port Deposit, MD., Mary Ann Barto of Elizabethtown, PA., Patsy Crow-Yocum of Middletown, PA., and brother, Kenneth G. Stauffer, and wife Fay, of Hummelstown, PAQ.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Michelle L. Carnal and husband David, of Hampton, VA., Brandi D. Massie, and husband Daniel, of Faber, VA., Anitra J. Ebersole of Newport News, VA., Jason W. Ebersole, and wife Kelly, of Madison Heights, VA., and Ryan A. Kotrch, of Hampton, VA. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She retired in July of 1990 from Civil Service (Supply Squadron) at Langley A.F.B. after 37 years. She worked at the former Olmsted A.F.B./Depot (MAAMA) in Middletown, PA., before its closure in 1964-1965. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hampton, VA. for 54 years.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, October 26th, from 5 PM to 7 PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Virginia 23669. Funeral services will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 807 W Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23666 at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 27th. Interment will be in Hampton Memorial Gardens following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Association, or to the American Cancer Society.
