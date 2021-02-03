Catherine Louise Boyd

Catherine Louise "Sue" Boyd, 90, formerly of Paradise, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Richard M. Boyd, Sr. who died February 20, 2005. Born in Millersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Ira and Myrtle Rineer Rinier.
Sue retired from the former Hubley Toy Factory in 1985 where she was an inspector for many years.
Surviving her are 4 children, Elaine wife of Richard Ressel of Quarryville, Jerry Boyd of Drumore, Robert husband of Diane Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Richard husband of Lisa Boyd of Strasburg; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother James husband of Nancy Rinier of Willow Street.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
