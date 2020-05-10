Catherine "Kitty" Elaine (Rapak) Garman died on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at Reading Hospital, aged 93 years, and 9 months. Catherine possessed an incredible sense of optimism, humor, and was always a survivor. She coined the family motto "Take it as it comes!," refusing to let the weight of any obstacle limit her ability to enjoy a good piece of chocolate (which she called "her weakness"), a (peanut butter) Tastykake, or a cold, crisp soda with a straw. She also refused to let anything keep her from smiling, always making the people around her laugh with her (sometimes outrageous) jokes. Her family feels grateful to have witnessed this spirit, and will do their best to hold it in their hearts and carry it forward in their lives.
Catherine was born on July 24, 1926 in Reading Hospital, a proud first generation American. She was the daughter of the late Eustachy (Stanley) and Rozalia (Wychowanie) Rapak. She came from a large family of six brothers and five sisters, all born and raised in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Catherine was an avid swimmer. With her sister Helen she won medals on the Reading High School swim team, and continued to share her joy of swimming late into life with her granddaughter, Jessica. She was fond of reminiscing about her brush with fame when they picked her for Cinderella for a school play because she had the most beautiful blonde hair and blue eyes. A master seamstress and inventor, Catherine could fix and create anything. When her granddaughter required a harness to keep her from slipping down in her crib, she got to work and designed one, later receiving an official U.S. patent for her invention. In addition to sewing, she loved to crochet countless afghans, dresses, hats and stuffed animals. She made an ensemble of crocheted booties for her granddaughter including cowboy boots and Mary Janes! Items that her family will treasure.
Catherine also had a green thumb: she designed, planted, and tended to a full vegetable garden with fruit trees at her home on "the mountain" on Skyline Drive. In addition to her garden, she tended to a full array of indoor plants, using her front window as a terrarium, filled with succulents and her prized blooming aloe plant, which she often told of when it was photographed for the Reading Eagle.
Catherine proudly worked at the Central Library in Reading, speaking fondly of the architectural features of the building, her colleagues, and the patrons with whom she loved to talk. Catherine also worked for the Reading School District for many years, retiring in 1988.
Catherine was a devoted mother to her children, Gregory and Kathleen, whom she lovingly raised with her husband of 53 years, Elmer Garman. First, at their home on Oley Street in Reading; and later on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township. She and Elmer always provided a warm, nurturing home; and a table full of hearty meals that they would cook together. Later in life, Catherine took her job as a Nanna incredibly seriously, referring to her only grandchild, Jessica, as her "bubbelah." Teaching her how to swim, instilling in her a lifelong love of art through the many crafts they did together, picking her up from school, challenging her to be outgoing and stick up for herself as a shy teenager, and helping to raise and hold her up into adulthood - the bond they shared will never be replaced.
Catherine worked tirelessly to care for her husband Elmer in his last days. A widow for many years, she was always ready with a smile and a compliment for anyone she met.
In her retirement, Catherine took joy in the many clubs she was involved in; The Reading Liederkranz, the JCC, the Olivet Boys' & Girls' Club; and numerous others. Catherine loved to talk! Making friends wherever she went.
Our beloved Catherine passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 93 in Reading, Pennsylvania, which she proudly called home for her entire life. She had the strength of spirit and humor to keep everyone laughing with her many phrases, taking joy in repeating them and watching the faces of her family light up. Her family will miss her dearly and we are unprepared to live without her humor and love coming into our everyday lives, but will do our best to keep her optimistic spirit in our hearts.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Elmer H. Charles Garman (1928-2003); and her beloved daughter, Kathleen Ann Garman (1956-2013). Catherine is survived by her son: Gregory W. Garman, husband of Phyllis A. Murr (Greenberg), her granddaughter, Jessica E. Garman, and her partner Tyler Brown; and her sister-in-law: Joanne E. (Karish) Rapak, widow of Louis.
She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews: Sylvia A. (Schonour) Leach, widow of Frank P. Leach; Georjean R. Jones; Cynthia L. Rapak; David M. Rapak, husband of Vicky L. Rosendale; Paul E. Rapak, husband of Sandra K. Newport; Rozalie C. (Shermot) Krammes, widow of the late Leon C. Krammes; John R. Shermot; Anita M. (Shermot) Leazier, wife of Charles E. Leazier; Lorraine M. Shermot; Robert J. Rapak, husband of Kathy G. Garrett; Thomas J. Rapak, husband of Nina J. Jabolowski; Sharon L. Rapak; Daniel L. Rapak; and Steven L. Rapak; many grandnieces/nephews; and many, many great-grandnieces/nephew.
She was also predeceased by her sisters: Anna (1915-2002), wife of the late Irvin J. Schonour; Mary (1918-2000), wife of the late Ralph C. Jones; Helen (1922-2003), wife of the late John Shermot; Sophia (1925-1925); and her brothers: Raymond Rapak (1914-1914); Walter Rapak (1916-1970), husband of the late Anna M. Bednar; Michael Rapak (1920-1990), husband of the late Anna L. Weaver; Raymond (1923-1923); John Rapak (1925-2003), husband of the late Helen T. Luno; and Louis Rapak (1928-2005), husband of Joanne E. Karish; and her nieces: Rose M. Rapak (1946-2004), wife of Peter Haines; Joanne E. (Rapak) Cote, widow of James P. Cote; Christine A. Rapak (1950-1950); and nephews: Ralph W. Jones (1937-2007) husband of Sherry D. Milones; Norman S. Rapak Sr. (1953-2002), husband of Nancy M. Robinson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Genesis-Berkshire Center, where Catherine spent the last year of her life; particularly the activities department. They were the lifeline for our family during the pandemic closure and we are grateful for that. Special thanks to Katelyn Arizmendi, RN; and Dr. Joaquin Ramos, at Reading Hospital, who together gave the professional care and tender comfort that allowed Catherine a death of peace and dignity.
A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date; and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice, in memory of Catherine E. Garman. Bean Funeral Homes, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
