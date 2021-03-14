Catherine Jane Eckman, 96, passed away on March 4, 2021 while living at Legends of Lititz. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Eckman with whom she shared 76 years of marriage. She had two children: Margaret "Peg" Scotten Myers, and the late James L. Eckman.
Catherine worked at Vallorbs for many years as a machine press operator. She was a quiet yet hard-working woman who had a passion for bingo, Solitaire, and cooking.
Catherine was the grandmother to 6 grandchildren: Marilee Eckman Downs, James Patrick Eckman, Erica Eckman, the late Larry W. Scotten, Jr., the late Joseph M. Scotten, and the late Tammy Scotten Hoffard. She was also the great-grandmother to 10 great-grandchildren: Monica Scotten, Desmond B. Hoffard, Dylan B. Hoffard, Elise, Keligh, Olivia, Evan, Gavon, the late Michael Scotten, and the late Travis Scotten. Catherine's husband and son preceded her in death.
A time of gathering is scheduled for 10-11 AM on Monday, March 15, 2021, and service to follow at 11 AM at St. John's U.M. Church, 3001 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, PA 17562, with Pastor Rob Stippich officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to Dementia Society of America; 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com