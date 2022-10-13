Catherine J. Tucker, 91 of Marietta, died Thursday October 6, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Catherine, known as Jane, was born in Lancaster on June 13, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Albert Roger Smith and Sarah Murdock Smith.
She was a 1950 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of Bethel AME Church Marietta, and a member of William Brenner American Legion Auxiliary Marietta. She retired from Social Security Administration in 1987 after 34 years of government service.
She was preceded in death by her brother Albert R Smith and her infant daughter Cecelia Tucker.
Catherine is survived by her sister, Mary Smith Williams of Philadelphia and 3 sons, Stanley R, husband of Kathleen Tucker of Mount Joy, Steven M, husband of Debra Tucker of Pahoa Hawaii, and David S, husband of Carol Tucker of Marietta. She has four grandchildren, Anton Tucker, Zachary Tucker, husband of Heather Tucker, Melia Farrelly, wife of Kyle Farrelly and Josiah D Tucker, husband of Tiffany Tucker. She has 5 great-grandchildren.
She loved to crochet and created many craft projects. She was known for her interest in Marietta history and was an avid historian of black history dating back to the Civil War. Her accomplishments include bringing attention to the black soldiers now resting in the Bethel AME Church cemetery.
A memorial service will be held October 20, 2022, at Bethel AME Church, 128 West Fairview Ave, Marietta, PA beginning at 1 p.m. Public viewing is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For safety concerns, we ask that masks be worn while inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, friends are requested to make donations, in Catherine's memory, to Bethel AME Church Cemetery Fund, P O BOX 133, Marietta, PA 17547. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.