Catherine J. "Casey" Wood Miller, age 90, formerly of Gap, PA, passed away in Reading, PA, at the home of her daughter, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Miller, who passed away on December 24, 2010. She was born in Christiana, daughter of the late Maude Greer.
Casey was raised by her grandparents, William and Pearl Wood. She was a member of the Limeville United Methodist Church of Gap, where in the past she was a Sunday school Teacher, choir member and church treasurer. She was a Girl Scout Leader in the Gap area. She loved going to the mountains.
In the past Casey worked at the former Rhoad's Store. She graduated from the former Christiana High School.
Surviving is a daughter, Roberta J. "Bobbi" Miller wife of Barry Dunlap of Reading and a step sister, Phyllis Comer. She was preceded in death by 2 step brothers: Raymond & Daniel Greer. As Casey's request there will be no services. shiveryfuneralhome.com
