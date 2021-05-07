Catherine Henry passed into Heaven peacefully at the age of 88 on May 2nd, 2021 at St Anne's Retirement Home in Columbia, PA. She was born on May 6th, 1932 and lived in the Lansdale/Ambler area before moving to Lancaster where she spent most of her life. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Henry, Her parents, Joseph La Ruffa and Philomena La Ruffa Russell, her two sisters, Frances Finore (John) and Rita Kirchner (Patrick).
She was never blessed with her own children but was like a second mother to niece, Patty Miller, and nephews, Michael McCabe, David McCabe and Steven Jones (deceased). She is also survived by many other cherished nephews and nieces.
She graduated from Temple University as a Dental Hygienist and retired after serving over 35 years in the field. She loved to travel in her younger years and enjoyed games of scrabble and pinochle. She attended daily mass at St Anne's Retirement Home and enjoyed the daily activities and care that were provided by the staff.
Her hobbies included restoring religious statues and just pending time with family and friends. We will miss her amazing sense of humor, beautiful smile,and her willingness to make everyone's day a little brighter. She was such a caring person and instilled in each of us that Family is very important and that we should cherish our moments together.
Mass will be held at 11a.m. on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at St John Neumann Catholic Church 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 immediately followed by inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Catherine's honor to the CaseyCares Foundation https://caseycares.org