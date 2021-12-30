Catherine Heisey, 86, of Westfield, PA, died Monday, December 27, 2021. Friends may call at the People’s Church of Potter Brook, 62 Rte. 49, Westfield, PA 16950, on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Friends unable to attend are invited to watch the service by livestream at the bottom of Catherine’s obituary page at www.olneyfoust.com. Memorials may be made to Tioga County Child Evangelism Fellowship, 16 Charleston St., Wellsboro, PA 16901. Condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
