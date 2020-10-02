Catherine (Grassel) Brachtendorf, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, at Colonial Manor Assisted Living Facility, York, PA, where she resided for the past 2 ½ years. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Eugene Grassel. Catherine was married for 48 years to Richard E. Brachtendorf who preceded her in death.
Catherine was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School Class of 1943 and was employed over the years by Armstrong Cork Co., Lancaster Leaf Tobacco Co., Kerr Glass Manufacturing Corp., RCA Service Centers, and the former First Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Surviving are her two daughters: Carol B. Scott of Lititz, PA, and Patricia Ann Hall, wife of Glenn D. Hall, of Cape Charles, VA. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Michael Scott, Tania Wagner, wife of Ryan Wagner, Sr., and Jaime Matassino, wife of Michael Matassino; five great-grandchildren: Ryan, Jr., Renee, Sonia, Emily and Douglas. Also surviving is a half-brother, Eugene Grassel, Jr., husband of Beth Grassel of Elizabethtown, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Catherine was an avid lover of big band era music and enjoyed attending WWII and Civil War re-enactments. She also enjoyed bingo, camping and boating in Rehoboth Beach, DE, with her husband. She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to VFW Auxiliary 5752.
Family and friends will be received on Monday October 5, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Tent on the south lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, followed by the Funeral Service at 11AM. Interment at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial White Rose Home Health & Hospice, 1412 6th Ave, York, PA 17403.