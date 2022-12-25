In the early morning hours of December 18, 2022, Catherine (Emig) Schreder departed her earthly home to be welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband John. Her loving family rejoices in their reunion.
Catherine was born on August 23, 1932, the second child of Leo G. and Mary (Genthert) Emig in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia. Following the premature death of her mother in 1943, Catherine along with her older sister Mary (Mitzi), helped her father manage their home and raise her two younger brothers, Leo, and Joseph. In 1949 the family relocated to Lancaster and Catherine completed her high school education at Lancaster Catholic High School. You may say this would be the beginning of her legacy of service to the local Catholic school system.
Following graduation Catherine was employed as an office assistant at KD Manufacturing Company in Lancaster. She continued her connection to Lancaster Catholic and at an alumni event she was helping with in 1952 she met Dr. John Schreder, a Lancaster native and local dentist, a member of the LCHS class of 1944. Conversations and dates ensued and on Saturday, July 10, 1954, Catherine and John were united in Holy Matrimony at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Through the years Catherine and John welcomed and raised four children. Her children and grandchildren were the most important things in her life. There are cherished memories of family vacations to Florida and especially the time spent in Ocean City, New Jersey. There was hardly a missed event with the grandchildren as they progressed through their education. She and John were avid Phillies fans, and both enjoyed playing golf at Lancaster Country Club where they were members for many years.
Her decades of service to the Catholic school system started at Sacred Heart School where Catherine was involved in the Sacred Heart Guild who honored her as Woman of the Year in 1976. She volunteered in the cafeteria and chaired events such as the Annual Spaghetti dinner, the Christmas bazaars, and the Spring Card Party for many years.
As her children matriculated to Lancaster Catholic, Catherine was instrumental in many of the Crusaders' fund-raising initiatives. Most dear to her heart was the Annual Fund Phonation which she co-chaired for many years. For over 20 years she volunteered in the library and as a substitute class monitor. She was involved in the capital campaign for the new football stadium and supported the "Cherish Love and Honor" Campaign, a building program which will transform the campus. Catherine also co-chaired the LCHS Carnival for many years. Lancaster Catholic honored Catherine with the Alumni Citation Award in 2005, and the St. John Paul II Excellence in Leadership Award in 2020.
Catherine was also very active at St. Leo the Great Parish where all her grandchildren attended grade school. She was a School Board Member, School Board President, and member of the Women of St. Leo. She also spent many hours volunteering in the cafeteria and supporting various fund-raising events. She was named Woman of the Year in 2002.
Catherine said she always got so much more out of her volunteering commitments then she gave. It was something she really loved to do.
Beyond the time spent supporting the various institutions, Catherine was the designated bookkeeper for the dental practice through the years. Once her children left the home, she worked alongside Dr. John as the receptionist in the dental office.
Catherine is survived by her children Donna, wife of Mark Matuzak, Ken, husband of Kristina Bloomberg, Dr. Maribeth, wife of Ed LeBreton, and Dr. Michael, husband of Dr. Jane Aldrich. There are nine grandchildren including Megan and Ryan Matuzak, Annaliese and Helena Schreder, Amanda and Emily LeBreton, and Andrew, Matthew, and Dr. Christopher Schreder. She is also survived by her brother Joseph. Catherine was predeceased by her husband John, her parents, and her siblings Mary (Mitzi) Dimter and Leo.
The family would truly like to thank the staff at Homestead Village particularly those in Skilled Care and Young House. The compassionate care they delivered to both Catherine and John provided the best comfort imaginable in their final years.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday December 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601, with the Reverend Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Interment followed the church service at Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Catherine's memory may be sent to the Lancaster Catholic High School "Cherish, Love, and Honor" Building Fund, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA, 17601.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com