Catherine Elizabeth Funk, 71, of Willow Street, entered into rest unexpectedly at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Patricia Sensenderfer.
Cathy had worked for Lancaster General Hospital as a custodian and drove bus for disabled students in recent years. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, loved animals and also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children: Jay Sweigart, Jr., husband of Michelle; Tammy, wife of Richard Shaak; and Jeff Sweigart. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.
A celebration of Cathy's life will take place in the Al Starr Building located behind the Willow Street Fire Co., 2901 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with refreshments following.
