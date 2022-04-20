Catherine Elaine (Krimmel) Strickland of Lancaster was called home to Heaven on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the age of 93. She was the loving wife of the late James Madison Strickland, with whom she had 34 years of marriage; and the daughter of the late Edward and Gertrude (Welchans) Krimmel. She was also preceded in death by two sons, John Strickland and James Strickland, Jr.
Catherine is survived by her children, Karen Thomas (wife of Joseph); Robert Strickland (husband of Connie); and Mike Strickland (husband of Lucia); as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday April 21 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to service at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hamilton Arms Nursing Home at 336 S West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
