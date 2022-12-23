Catherine E. Sorg, 82, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Liverpool, NY and Madison, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late T. Harlan and Elizabeth (Elder) Estey. She was married to her husband, the late Ronald E. Sorg, for 52 years.
Catherine graduated from Madison High School and earned her bachelor's in Elementary Education from Wittenberg University. She lived in Lancaster for 30 years and faithfully attended Highland Presbyterian Church. Along with her husband, she enjoyed over 150 Road Scholar trips, and traveled around the world including Egypt, Russia, and Iceland. She enjoyed reading, playing Bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and gardening. She was a great cook, especially her delicious turkey every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Catherine loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Philip Sorg, husband of Kathleen, and William Sorg, husband of Pamela, grandchildren, Rachel, Julia, Jason, Erin, and Danielle, and sister, Elizabeth Butler.
Relatives and friends are invited to Catherine's Memorial Service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Family will greet following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, or the American Cancer Society.
