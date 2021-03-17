Catherine E. Smythe, 102, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, a sweet, gentle soul, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Anne's. She remained in her own apartment until shortly before her passing. She was the wife of the late W. Everett Smythe, who passed away on April 16, 1989. She was born in Lampeter Township, daughter of the late Aaron and Florence Landis Lefever. Catherine worked at Eagle Parachute Company and the Hempfield United Methodist Church Mother's Morning Out Program, where she was a member of the church. She enjoyed sewing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, word games, looking out her window seeing the clouds and sky, flowers and the beautiful sunsets.
She is survived by her children: Leon E. Smythe, San Diego, CA; Dolores A. Smythe, Gordonville, Lois E. Smith, Mountville; Peggy S. (Jeffrey D.) Frey, Columbia and Russell L. Smythe, Lancaster. Five grandchildren: Steven M. Smith, Jr.; Dennis Smythe; Angela M. Smith; Amy L. (Matthew) Fasnacht and Matthew R. (Ryan) Brown. Two step-grandchildren: Jeffrey D. Frey, Jr. and Chrissy Kihm. Seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, George and Robert Lefever. Two sisters: Bertha Martin and Cora Lockwood. One daughter-in-law: Cheryl Smythe.
A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family with interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com