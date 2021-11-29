Catherine E. Ober, 92, of Lititz, died peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Emma Stoner Rohrer. A homemaker, Catherine was the loving wife of the late Ervin Y. “Pete” Ober, Jr. who died in November of 2013. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Church Penryn; and a lifetime member of Lanco Micro Midget Racing Club. Catherine and her husband Pete were part of a three-generation racing family that competed in local midget races. She had a deep passion with her husband for racing and supported all her family members in their racing events. She loved NASCAR, puzzles, camping, and rooting for her Eagles and Steelers football teams. Best of all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Surviving are two sons: Robert E. Ober, companion of Jane Foreman of Manheim, D. Scott Ober companion of Robin Kline of Lititz, two daughters: Kathy A. wife of Gordon Woodson of Lititz, Carol L. Logeman of Lititz, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Stanley Rohrer of Manheim, and two sisters: Eva Shoop of Elizabethtown, and June wife of Clair Strickler of Brownstown. Preceding her in death is an infant daughter, Shirley Jean Ober, a grandson, Andrew Lee Ober, a sister, Betty Ober and a brother, Christ Rohrer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Catherine’s funeral service at Jerusalem Church, 1620 Newport Road, Manheim, (in the village of Penryn), on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Ruhl’s United Methodist Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »