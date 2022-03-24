Catherine E. Livelsberger, 83, of Wrightsville passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on March 22nd, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Charles and Irene Drescher and was a lifelong resident of this area. Catherine was a member of the Wrightsville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 469 Ladies Auxiliary, and a faithful member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting the casino, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. Catherine adored her family and treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; especially watching them play sports.
Catherine leaves behind her sons, Richard, husband of Melody Livelsberger, Scott, husband of Kelli Livelsberger, Brian Livelsberger all of Wrightsville; five grandchildren, Chad Livelsberger, Justine, wife of Joseph Garman, Eric, husband of ReaiJah Livelsberger, Amy Livelsberger, Tatum Livelsberger; seven great-grandchildren, Evan Garman, Lola Garman, Kyle Garman, Elijah Livelsberger, Jace Ortiz, Maverick Garman, Rhiannon Livelsberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard "Smiley" Livelsberger, Sr. in 2001 and her siblings, Charles Drescher, Jr., Barbara Gable, Vernon Drescher, Robert Drescher, Irene Waldon, Janet Sullenberger, Dorothy Hess, and Beulah Livelsberger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville where she will be laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter Catholic Church or the Wrightsville Fire and Rescue Company, 125 S 2nd St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville