Catherine E. Hunt, 88, died July 11, 2019 at Homestead Village. She was born in 1931 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of George Reed Henderson and Marie Teresa (Burlage) Henderson.
Catherine attended Southern High School in South Baltimore, MD. She married John Fitzgerald Hunt in 1972, after he retired from proudly serving approximately 28 years in the U.S. Army. They were happily married for 43 years. They spent much of their time traveling abroad. During John and Catherine's many world travels, Catherine proudly completed a course at Le Cordon Bleu Cooking School in Paris.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband, John; her sister Rosemarie Henderson Bilenki; her brother William L. Henderson; stepchildren, John F. Hunt, Jr; David C. Hunt; and Matthew L. Hunt.
Catherine is survived by her daughter, Catherine R. Frampton and her husband, Marc, of Millersville, PA; her brother, George A. Henderson (Susan) of Cockeysville, MD and four stepchildren, Nancy L. Hunt, Julia A. Hunt, Philip Hunt, and Robert A. Hunt.
Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.alz.org/pa.
