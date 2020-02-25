Catherine Draper, 73, of Columbia, passed away on February 17th, 2020. She was born in Cropwell, AL to Cornelia and the late Rufus Love, and lived for many years in Columbia. Catherine worked for Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories where she was a machine inspector and trainer. She absolutely loved her job and retired after 23 years. Catherine was a people person who never met a stranger and always put others first. She enjoyed baking and made all of her cakes from scratch. Catherine was a God-fearing woman and member of Ashley Tabernacle in Columbia.
Catherine leaves behind her mother, Cornelia Love of Cropwell, AL; her children, Lucretia "Trish" Love of Gadsden, AL, Milledge "Bo" Draper, III of Columbia; three grandchildren, Gregory Love, Caleb Walton, Cyrus Zenkowich; seven sisters, Sarah Oden of Columbia, Tribble Maurer of Harrisburg, Beverly Hall of York, Mona Love of Gadsden, AL, Barbara Love of Buffalo, NY, Laverne Curry of Cropwell, AL, Connie Stockdale of Copperas Cove, TX; two brothers, James Love of Cropwell, AL, Leroy Love of Buffalo, NY; several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harkman Love.
Services for Catherine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 297 S. 5th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
