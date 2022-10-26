Catherine Bowen, 62, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Friday, October 14, 2022.
Born in Red Bank, NJ, Catherine was a daughter of the late Andreas and Mary Gerrity Stavast and the loving wife of the late Michael Bowen.
Catherine was kind, loving, and giving to all. She was a true mama bear, demonstrated by immense love and dedication to her family and friends.
Catherine is survived by two sons, Cody M. (Megan) Bowen and Dylan A. Bowen, one daughter, Callie C. Bowen, five grandchildren: Rylin, Brielle, Blaze, Caeleb, and Zayden, all of Ephrata, PA, one sister, Mary Stavast (Don) Magnes of Beavercreek, OH, one brother, Andrew J. Stavast of Mankato, MN, and numerous nieces and nephew.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Catherine's memory to the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Co. Attn: Jim Kiefer, 135 S. State St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
