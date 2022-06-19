Catherine B. Deebel

Catherine "Cathy" B. Deebel, 75 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and L. Christine Berger. She was the beloved wife to John W. Deebel for 41 years, who passed in November 2012.
A graduate of South Williamsport High School, Cathy often spoke of her fond memories as a proud member of the "Mounties" Marching Band and Drama Club. Cathy went on to graduate from the School of Commerce with her Associate's degree. She worked many years at the Harrisburg State Hospital, later retiring from Keystone Residence of Lancaster after 20+ years of service. She was a dedicated member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Cathy was a member of "Dutch Bunch" with her husband John, making her famous chocolate cake for every corn roast. Cathy enjoyed her time in Coterie, Gourmet, and Card Club. Cathy, in her free time, enjoyed cross-stitching, playing solitaire, reading mysteries and attending musicals at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre.
A beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Cathy is survived by her two children: Christine Santana (Chris Atz) and Mike Deebel (Tiena Tran), her sister Carolyn Berger (Monica Penn), and 5 grandchildren: Emma and Olivia Deebel, Ana and Christian Santana, and Tailynn Tran.
A viewing will take place on Monday, June 20 from 2-3 PM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, with a service to begin at 3 PM. Interment will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at noon at Muncy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Cathy's name to the Alzheimers Association, https://www.alz.org/pa, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.