Catherine A. "Kitty" Ernst, 93, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster, PA. Born in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ira G. and Kathryn P. (Wenger) Shaub. Her husband, J. Charles Ernst, passed away in 1982. Kitty was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in East Petersburg.
Surviving are her sons, Ronald C. Ernst, married to Patricia A. (Grube) Ernst, and William S. Ernst, Sr., married to Cynthia A. (Ruhl) Ernst; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia A. Ernst Himmelberger, three brothers and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services at Zion Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad Street, East Petersburg, PA on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church for a viewing on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Lung Assoc. (www.lung.org)
Please visit Kitty's Memorial Page at: