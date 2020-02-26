Catherine A. Burk

Catherine A. "Kate" Burk, 92, a resident of Lancaster for 20 years, formerly of Altoona, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Calvary Homes, Lancaster, PA.
Born October 30, 1927, a daughter of the late Herman and Amelia Neugebauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, a sister, Rita Wilkison, two brothers, Herman and Thomas Neugebauer, and two nephews, Larry and Jeffrey Wilkison.
She retired from Farm Credit after 35 years of service. She loved riding her scooter at Calvary Homes, visiting residents, talking with the staff, reading books from the library, and participating in the activities.
A special thank you to the staff at Calvary Homes for the excellent care she received while in personal care and health care.
She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Lancaster, PA.
She is survived by two devoted sons, David (Alicia) Burk, Altoona, PA and Thomas (AnnaMary) Burk, Lancaster, PA, one granddaughter, Amber (Josh) Lynch, four step-grandchildren, Buff and Terry (Kim) Miller, Kevin (Kristi) Pickel, Kraig (Hanna) Pickel, seven great-grandchildren, Callie and Jackson Lynch, Tyler and Trevor Miller, Rachel, Seren and David Pickel, sister-in-law Barbara Neugebauer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory at 141 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Final visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM with Father Daniel O'Brien as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund at 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. A private burial will be held at Carson Valley Cemetery, Duncansville, PA. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
