Catharine R. MacKenzie, age 87, died on February 14, 2023 at home in Oxford, PA surrounded by loved ones. Her family has great peace knowing she was reunited with her husband and love of her life, Charlie, on Valentine's Day.
The daughter of the late Ella L. and Arthur W. Riggs, Cathie was born on April 27, 1935 in Lancaster, PA. She was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School and Jamestown Community College, NY. Prior to her marriage to Charles E. MacKenzie, M.D. on October 15, 1961, she was employed as an executive secretary at Lancaster Newspapers. Cathie and Charlie moved their family to Warren, PA in 1970 and lived there for 47 years. Cathie was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Blue Stocking Club and the former Warren County Medical Auxiliary. In 2017, Cathie and Charlie relocated to Oxford, PA and became involved in their community at Ware Presbyterian Village.
Cathie loved music, art and birding. She was an avid reader, and her favorite place was the beach.
In addition to her husband and parents, Cathie was predeceased by a sister, Marian R. McAulay; brother-in-law George McAulay and brother-in-law James A. MacKenzie.
Cathie is survived by her children: Susan (Craig Bertolett), Vienna, VA; Sharon, Simsbury, CT, and James (Kathleen), Oxford, PA; her grandchildren; Elisabeth MacKenzie Bertolett (Francis Main), Christchurch, New Zealand; and Michael Charles Crimmins (Kristen Malec), Seattle, WA; her great grandchild; Edith MacKenzie Main, Christchurch, New Zealand, her sister-in-law, Susan MacKenzie, Lancaster, PA; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Warren, Pennsylvania. Viewing hours will be held at the church on Friday May 19th from 4-6 pm and Saturday May 20th from 10-11 am. The service will follow Saturday at 11am.
Ruffenach Family Funeral Homes, Oxford, PA and Peterson-Blick, Warren, PA, are in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, Warren Public Library, Hospice of Warren County or a charity of choice.
