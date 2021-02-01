Catharine M. Weaver, 98, of Lititz, and a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Born May 3, 1922 in Fulton Township, Catharine was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ila McSparran. She graduated from Quarryville High School in 1939.
A member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Peach Bottom, she was active in the church, serving in its Women's Society. Among her many favorite hymns was "How Great Thou Art." When not busy raising her family, she worked at Hamilton Watch, Flexsteel Industries, Schick and RCA, retiring from Totes as an Inspector in 1990.
A wonderful home cook, Catharine also took delight in letter writing, family visits, holiday gatherings, and enjoyed a variety of music and films. She will always be remembered for her love of family, her warmth and kindness to her many friends, and her faith in the Lord.
She is survived by her four children, Ronald Weaver (Nancy), of Las Vegas, NV; Mark Weaver (Vivian), of Lancaster, PA; Elaine Griffith (William), of Hilton Head, SC; and Brent Weaver (Leslie Erickson), of Newnan, GA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jessica Schoeppner, Justin Weaver, Kara Weaver (Scott Klimko), Heather Griffith, Kristine Robinson (Daniel), William Griffith and Riley Weaver, and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her half-sister, Josephine Barnett and grandson Christopher Weaver.
Out of concern for safety, funeral services will be private at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., but can be viewed virtually via Facebook Live on Dewald's Facebook page, on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at 10:50 AM. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at Mount Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1530 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom at approximately 12:30 p.m. A gathering to celebrate Catharine's life is planned for May 2022.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Catharine's memory to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1530 Slate Hill Rd., PO Box 263, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
