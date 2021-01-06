Catharine M. Nentwig, 90, formerly of Peachwood Drive, Lewisburg, PA passed away December 30, 2020, at RiverWoods, where she had resided since 2015. Born March 2, 1930, in Maytown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harold & Lillian (Fletcher) Engle.
She was a 1948 graduate of Donegal High School. On May 27, 1950 she married E. Jack Nentwig, and they shared 66 years together before his death in 2016. In 1974 they moved to Lewisburg, PA.
Surviving are two sons, Jack of Milton, PA and Joel (Sue) of New Berlin, PA; a grandson, Todd of Charleston, SC; and a sister, Dorothy (Stuart) Meade of Long Island, NY. She was predeceased by a son, Randall in childhood.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, PA.
