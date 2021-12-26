Catharine L. “Cathy” Rineer, 77, of Mountville, formerly of Quarryville, departed this life and entered her home in Heaven on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Robert Lee Rineer, Sr., who deeply misses her after sharing 58 years of marriage together.
Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late Jacob K. and Emma Mae (Houck) Morrison.
As a young person, Cathy began her career path by going to school to become a CNA. For 50 years Cathy worked as a patient technician, working at Hamilton Arms, Mennonite Home, and most recently, Faith Friendship. Over the years she also worked as a private duty caregiver.
It is hard to put into words how wonderful a person Cathy was. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. An inspiration to everyone who was around her, she regularly helped those going through difficulties to find a better way. Cathy always had a positive outlook on life and she knew how to attain it. In her spare time, she could be found gardening, working in her flower beds, and canning with her children. She also looked forward to traveling with her family and spending weekends at the ocean. In the past, Cathy had been a member of New Providence Mennonite Church. She had a strong faith, trusted her life to Jesus Christ, and loved the Lord. To her children, they couldn’t have asked for a better mother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Bobby Rineer, husband of Michele, of Quarryville; daughters, Lisa Fisher, wife of Ben, of New Danville, Sylvia Shorb, wife of John, of Lititz, and Sherri Salamh, wife of Mike, of Mountville; brother, Earl Morrison, of Martic Township; sister, Lillie Mae Rineer, of Maytown; grandchildren, Tory Dance, Carrie Fisher, Stephen Rineer, Cheyenne Salamh, Rachelle Myers, Janelle Rineer, John Shorb, Amber Shorb, Hayden Salamh, Heather Morrison, and Corrina Rineer. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert K., William, Jacob, Jr., and Robert Morrison, and her sisters, Emma E. Rineer, Edith Morrison, Ella Morrison, Anna Frank, and Esther Bucher.
Services and interment will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit:
A living tribute »