Catharine A. Zubaly

Catharine Anne Zubaly, 59, died peacefully and went to be with the Lord Jesus on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She battled cancer for a year and a half.
Cathy grew up in Delaware County, Pa., and after marriage moved to Narvon, Lancaster County.
She enjoyed family cookouts, beach trips, amusement parks, hot summer days watching her granddaughters in the kiddie pool, gardening in the shade, reading, playing solitaire or just catching the latest Avengers movie.
She worked for ELANCO chiropractic, finding fulfillment in helping patients achieve healing. Her stories were many.
She was active in, enjoyed, and found support within the women's group from Freedom Path Church of Akron. She loved singing on the worship team and grew spiritually there.
As a mother she homeschooled her sons and daughter, loved family camping trips and field trips with homeschool co-op.
She was a wonderful wife, enjoyed sightseeing, fine food or just quiet evenings on the deck.
Those that know her loved her lighthearted humor and warm personality.
She is loved and remembered by her husband, Will, her children, Ian, Andrew and Faith, her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Jess, son-in-law, Jon, four granddaughters, and Mother, Father, Sister and Brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 11 am at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am. Interment will be in the Petra Memorial Park. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com.