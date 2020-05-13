Catalino (Tony Nino) Pena, 79, passed away at Manor Care Nursing Home on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a short battle with COVID-19.
Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Blasino Santiago and Dolores Pena. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Mary Pena, son, Edgardo Santiago-Perez, and step son Dennis (foot) Boyer. He is survived by his step children, Rene Boyer, Mary Taylor, Mae Saab and grandchildren, along with many brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews consisting of the Santiago-Pena-Rivera-DeJesus-Boyer families, both on the mainland and his beloved native island of Puerto Rico.
He retired from J.L. Clark, and was an avid domino player, enjoyed telling stories, and will be missed by his very large and loving family.
Family and friends may view the Graveside Service on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by visiting our website www.TheGroffs.com and connect to the link in Catalino's Memorial Page.
