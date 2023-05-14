Cassie Sue Blantz, age 40, of Willow Street, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. She was the loving daughter of Mary L. and Gary Hyson, of Stewartstown, and Robert, Jr. and Catherine Blantz, of Quarryville.
In addition to her parents, Cassie is survived by her three children, R. Blayke Drumm, of Quarryville, Kole Dolph, of Holtwood, and Katalyna Blantz, of Stewartstown. She also leaves behind 3 siblings, Mitchell Hyson, Jennifer McGrath, and Amanda Keemer, maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Lint, maternal step-grandfather, Paul Lint, paternal grandmother, Anna Marie (Blantz) Devonshire, paternal step-grandfather, Stan Devonshire, and maternal step-grandmother, Alice Barker, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, James Barker, and paternal grandfather, Robert F. Blantz Sr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Colerain Church, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536. Interment will be private.
