Cassandra P. Hampton, 67, entered eternal life Saturday, February 6, 2021, while at her Lancaster home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Almer James Pierce and Ozenia (Smith) Pierce; and grandson, Jayden Hampton. Her educational path included Rosenwald High School, Osceola, AK, and Miller-Hawkins Business College, Memphis, TN. She retired from Lancaster County Mental Health and Retardation. As a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, she served as a Deaconess, Church Clerk, Sunday School Superintendent, Missionary and with the Pastor's Aide Committee.
Her life will be lovingly remembered and cherished in the hearts of her husband, Eugene Hampton; son, Rev. Richard Hampton; daughter-in-law, Jada Hampton; daughter, Regina Hampton; grandchildren, Jordy and Justin Hampton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Wallace Funeral Directors
A living tribute »