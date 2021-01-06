Casey Jo Fausnacht, 31, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE.
Born in Ephrata, PA, Casey graduated from Ephrata High School and worked as a waitress. She currently lived in Delaware with her boyfriend/companion, Michael Ferrari.
Casey was an avid soccer player during high school and was a member of the Ephrata Junior Varsity and Varsity Soccer Teams.
She loved spending time with her children, family, and friends and enjoyed do-it-yourself projects.
She was a gifted makeup artist and enjoyed helping family and friends with makeovers and Halloween makeup.
Casey will be lovingly missed by her two children: Jace and Clarity Suriano; mother, Stephanie Fausnacht; father, Michael (Melissa) Fausnacht; grandmothers: Joanne Hoffert and Cheryl Fausnacht; half-sister, Nichole Johns; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Casey was preceded in death by her grandfathers: Allen Hoffert and Thomas Fausnacht.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Friday, January 8th from 1 to 2 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 indoor gathering limits, guests are kindly asked to keep visit time with the family brief. Guests are also asked to wear masks and follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines.
Private memorial services will follow at the convenience of the family.
A livestream of the service will be available on the Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals Facebook page beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 8th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Casey's Funeral Service GoFundMe. Any funds raised left over after payment of funeral expenses will go into an account for Casey's children.