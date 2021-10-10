Caryl C. Trachte passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Caryl was born in Chicago, Illinois, December 28, 1933, the daughter of the late William and Ella Huster Coninx and grew up in Skokie, Illinois. She received degrees from Lawrence University and the St. Louis Institute of Music.
She happily shared 65 years of marriage with her husband Byron. They were blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth Trachte of Lititz. With Byron, Caryl lived in 8 states and in France. She taught public school and held various corporate administrative positions. After retirement, she volunteered with Lutheran Braille Workers and food pantries.
Caryl was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church since moving to Lititz in 2010. She looks forward to her final home with Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth, her nephew James (Donna) Coninx and her nieces Judy (John) Williams and Jody (Chuck) McMahan.
Caryl was preceded in death 58 days earlier by her husband Byron. She was also preceded in death by her brother Donald Coninx and his wife Ardis.
Donations may be made in Caryl’s memory to St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, 600 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
