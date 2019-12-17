Cary W. Ahl, 87, of Lancaster passed away at home on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Far Rockaway Beach, NY, he was the son of the late George W. and Gladys Purdy Ahl. He and his wife, Nellie Larson Ahl, were married in 1954.
After graduating from Carlisle High School, Cary went on to Lafayette College, where he played basketball under coach Butch van Breda Kolff, ran track and field, and was president of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. His basketball team reached a Top 20 ranking in the country and played in the N.I.T. Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Basketball was a passion throughout his life. After college, he played for the United States Marine Corps and hosted spirited 3 on 3 pick-up games at home for decades.
After finishing his service in the United States Marine Corps, Cary founded Narvon Mining Co., which was sold in 1977 to Combustion Engineering Inc. Cary then started Eastern Minerals and Chemicals Company, which he ran until retirement.
He attended First Presbyterian Church, where he was a Deacon and an Elder. He was a member of both the Lancaster Country Club and the Hamilton Club. Cary was involved with the youth basketball programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lancaster.
Cary was an avid sportsman. He loved the game of golf, shooting his age at 77. He loved to take his 1928 Model A Ford pick-up truck filled with children and grandchildren for rides across Lancaster's countryside.
In addition to his wife Nellie, he is survived by his children: Virginia A. Leachman, wife to Thomas of Chevy Chase, MD; Cary W. Ahl, Jr. of Bryn Mawr, PA; Signe A. McCullough, wife to Geoff of Hingham, MA; Alison A. Carabasi of Doe Run, PA and John P. Ahl, husband to Ann of Kennett Square, PA. His fun-loving spirit is clearly present in each of his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Thomas, Larson, Sophia, Cary III, Geoff Jr., Nellie, Louisa, Henry, Sara, Will, Cary, Peter, and Bentley. His great-grandchildren are Addison, Rawlings, Lillian, Caroline, Sophia, and Jack. He is survived by his brother, George Ahl of Connecticut, and was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia and Nancy.
Relatives and friends are invited to Cary's Funeral Service to be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church located at 140 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Rev. Dan Snyder officiating. The family will hold a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family will hold a private interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Newville, PA, on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Please consider a memorial contribution made in Cary's name to the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, 116 S. Water St., P.O. Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608.
