Carville "Bud" Benton, Jr., age 72, passed away as a result of an accident while doing volunteer work on February 14, 2022. He was the husband of Lois Benton, Lancaster. The two were married for 52 years and together for 56. He was born in Camden, New Jersey to Carville and Elizabeth Benton.
Bud was proud to be a United States Army veteran. He fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal with Valor Device, the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Medal twice for his service. Bud graduated from Rutgers University and worked as an electrical engineer. His career path led to various positions in several states. He eventually retired from Lockheed Martin.
Bud will be greatly missed by his son, Richard Benton (Olga Glon) of Doylestown, his daughter, Karen Parise of Lititz, and his sister, Judy Meighan of Atco, NJ. He was the proud Poppop to Andrew, Rebecca, Alexandra, Jocelyn, Mackenzie, and Kirill. He was a beloved brother-in- law, uncle, and friend to many. He was predeceased by his parents and his son-in-law, Kevin Parise.
Bud had many hobbies, many of which were centered around his love of the water. He owned motor boats but eventually found a true love of sailing and enjoyed making many memories with family and friends on his boat which was docked in Rock Hall, Maryland. Bud took up SCUBA diving and dove around the world in places like the Great Barrier Reef, Hawaii, and Jamaica. Bud also liked to stay busy with various projects around the house and was always helping his wife, children, and grandchildren with various tasks.
Bud was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he served on the property committee. He was a Master Mason, being a member of the Free & Accepted Laurel Lodge 237 in Laurel Springs, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bud's Memorial Service on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 PM at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. His family will briefly greet friends following the services. Interment will be private at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn to attend the services at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at www.stpeterslutheran.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bud's memory to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church at the above address, or to Shriners Hospitals For Children, Attn Processing Center, Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 or www.lovetotherescue.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com