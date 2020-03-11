Carter Michael Hoffman was born on January 31st, 2020, at 7:44pm. He was welcomed into heaven by his six siblings, maternal great-grandmother (Sue Lyter) and paternal great-grandfather (Gerry Gilbert).
Carter, was the son of Shawn Hoffman and Megan Hoffman (Tomlinson) of Lancaster.
Carter is survived by his maternal grandparents (Curt and Ronda Tomlinson), maternal great-grandfather (Ron Lyter), maternal Aunt (Lauren Tomlinson), maternal Uncle (Nathan and Colby Tomlinson), maternal cousin (Cameron Tomlinson), paternal grandparents (Rich and Terri Hoffman), paternal great-grandmother (Connie Gilbert ) paternal Aunt (Beck and Bobby Webster), paternal cousins (Leah and Lani Webster), and paternal uncle (Casey and Abi Hoffman).
Memorial contributions can be made in Carters name to Sweet Grace Ministries at 77 Horst Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Or sweetgraceministries.com.
New Life Assembly of God in Lancaster handled the funeral service. To send the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
