Carson T. Getz

It is with great sadness we announce that Carson Tanner "Chubz" Getz, 19, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly in his apartment in Morgantown, WV, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, following complications of a car accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Curtis Getz and Heidi (Klingaman) Kramer.
Carson graduated from Hempfield High School with the Class of 2021 and was currently a sophomore at West Virginia University. He hoped to someday become a doctor to help children, like himself, diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). He enjoyed music, playing the drums and composing songs. A sports enthusiast, he especially loved basketball. Carson really loved making people laugh, doing magic tricks, telling jokes and performing. His favorite holiday was Halloween. Some of his happiest moments were on his family trips to Jamaica and Mexico. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs Macy and Remi.
Along with his parents, Carson leaves behind two brothers, Ryan Kramer and Payton Getz, and a sister, Makenzie Kramer. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Loren and Karen Getz, and his maternal grandmother, Dianne Klingaman. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Klingaman.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carson's memory may be offered to https://gofund.me/c09cff4d. This fund can also be seen on family social media pages and will be distributed to POTS research and/or care for other impacted families. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com