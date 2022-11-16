Carson P. Newcomer, 27 of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the beloved son of Philip N. and Janice E. Good Newcomer.
Carson was a highly respected self-employed contract climber. He worked for various tree service companies in Lancaster and Chester County. He attended Newport Church, Elm. Carson loved music and was part of the worship team at his church. He was a dedicated weightlifter.
Carson loved spending time outdoors and had a zest for adventure. He hiked 600 miles of the Appalachian Trail and enjoyed hunting, archery, and fishing. Carson was a loving, giving and compassionate person who put others needs before his own. He was truly loved and valued the relationships in his life. He always had a huge hug and a word of encouragement for those he came in contact with throughout the day. Carson developed a passion for the pro-life movement at a young age and that stuck with him throughout his life. Carson left this world way too soon and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Philip and Janice, is a sister, Kelsey N. Newcomer, of York, a brother, Christian P Newcomer of Manheim, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carson's Life Celebration Service at Newport Church, 656 West Newport Road, Elm, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Carson's memory to: Align Life Ministries, P.O. Box 707, 131 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family on-line condolences please visit; www.BuchFuneral.com