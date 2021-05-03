Carson H. Zimmerman, infant son of Steven M. and Arlene Horst Zimmerman of Lititz, entered into heaven shortly after birth on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Penn Medicine-Lancaster General Health, Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Lanae, Audrey, Logan, Tyrell, and Branson Zimmerman, all at home. Paternal grandparents, Titus and Mary Martin Zimmerman of Lititz; maternal grandparents, George and Martha Hoover Horst of Ephrata; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at the Millway Mennonite Church Cemetery, Lititz, with Minister Leon Horst officiating. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. Ephrata/Akron
A living tribute »