Carroll R. Dyer, 90, formerly of Christiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Summerville, SC. Born in Downingtown, PA, he was the son of the late Robert J. Dyer and Emily W. Dyer. He and his wife, Patricia K. Dyer of Summerville, SC recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
He was a graduate of Scott High School in Coatesville, PA and attended Drexel University. He worked for the former New Holland Machine Company for 30 years as a draftsman and a shipping manager. He later worked at Ross Engineering, Leola, PA. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow with Boy Scout Troop 20 in Atglen, PA. He served his community in Christiana as a member of Borough Council for 36 years and was a long-time volunteer for the Christiana Fire Company and the Christiana Ambulance Association.
Carroll was an exceptional athlete. He won the batting championship in the Lancaster Central City-County League in 1955 and finished near the top in several other seasons. He was an avid golfer and was a member at Tanglewood Manor Golf Club and Meadia Heights Golf Club. He was also a member of the Atglen Fire Company, Christiana Lodge #417 F&AM, and Church of the Ascension, Parkesburg, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Regina L. "Ginger" Olszewski of Beaufort, SC, wife of David Olszewski, and a son, Steven D. Dyer of Pawleys Island, SC, husband of Deb Dyer; two grandchildren, Philip Smith of Lancaster, PA and Alison Smith of Columbia, MO; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John R. Dyer of Atglen, PA, husband of Carol Dyer, and was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys M. Dyer of West Chester, PA.
Private Interment will be at the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery, Quarryville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Christiana Fire Company, P.O. Box 46, Christiana, PA 17509 (www.christiana fire.com) or Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com