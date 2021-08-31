Carroll R. "Babe" Swift, 76, of Willow Street, passed away August 26, 2021, at his home. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Claude V. and Minnie Bell (Williams) Swift. He shared over 50 years of marriage with Claire "Jeanie" (Eshelman) Swift, until her passing in July of 2019.
Babe will be remembered for his years as a truck driver and bartender. He worked for Vinlock Trucking since 1969 and was a bartender around Lancaster for more than 50 years. He was known and loved by many and always had a story to share. He was a trucker at heart and could always provide directions to get someone home regardless of where they were lost. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football and baseball. He was a member of the AMVETS and 8th Ward Club.
He will be missed by his children: Carl Swift, husband of Tammy of Willow Street, Carol Landry, companion of Bob Brubaker of Lancaster, Lydia Hendrickson, wife of Tom of Lititz, and Billie Joe Swift, companion of Cheryl Everett of Willow Street, grandchildren: Brandon, Stephanie, Cassidy, Daniel, Jessica, Steven, Michelle, Emmaleigh, and Garrett, great-grandchildren: Lennox, Declan, Harper and Olive and siblings: Bob Swift of Lancaster, Joyce Lehman of West Virginia, and V. Charles "Chuck" Swift of St. Petersburg, FL. He was preceded in passing by his wife Jeanie, parents, 6 siblings, a grandson Chase and a great-granddaughter Destiny.
A Celebration of Babe's life will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 6 PM to 8PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org.
Interment to take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
