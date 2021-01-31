Carrol J. "Zimmy" Zimmerman, 94, of West Lawn, died on January 23, 2021, at Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of R. Ann (Organtini) Zimmerman, with whom he celebrated 67 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Akron, Pa., he was the son of the late Milo and Beulah (Miller) Zimmerman.
Zimmy graduated from Ephrata High School in 1945. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII.
He attended the former Williamsport Technical Institute which is now the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Zimmy became a registered architect in 1965. After several years at two architectural firms he spent the majority of his career at the former Gilbert Associates where he had the opportunity to travel to Egypt several times and work near the Great Pyramids. He retired in 1990.
Zimmy enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, golfing and home improvements. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. John's Reformed Church in Sinking Spring where he served for several years on the church consistory. He was a quiet man of strong faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Caryl Ann Zimmerman of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by sisters, Emma E. Zimmerman of Lititz and Kathryn A. Kochel of Landisville and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Craig Alan Zimmerman and brothers: H. Clair Zimmerman, Loren J. Zimmerman, and Milo H. Zimmerman, Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tower Health Reading Hospital who helped care for Zimmy and especially the family of caregivers at Phoebe Berks - Village Commons and the Health Care Center.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is honored to serve the Zimmerman family. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembering Zimmy by making a contribution to Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Attn: Lorna Malawi, Administrator, 1 Heidelberg Drive, Wernersville, PA 19565. Please memo "In memory of Zimmy." Condolences may be expressed at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.