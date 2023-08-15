Carrie Lynn Swanson (nee Stanesic) of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 6th, 2023 at the age of 56 in Erie, Pennsylvania. She spent a majority of her life living in the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and was a strong, independent woman who loved fiercely and always spoke her mind.
Carrie had a zest for life, full of hard work, determination and resilience. She loved swimming, especially in the ocean, and to travel. Also being an adoptive grandma to all her friends' children brought her tremendous joy.
Carrie is survived by her ex-husband Raymond Swanson, their son Drew (Lesley) Swanson, and son Dylan Swanson. She also leaves behind her sister Leigh (Todd) Daughenbaugh, sister Beth Stanesic, and grandmother Doris Morris. Carrie's family and friends meant the world to her, and she cherished the time spent together creating lasting memories filled with love and laughter. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother Marilyn Stanesic and father Walt Stanesic.
In her lifetime, Carrie demonstrated her commitment to helping others by supporting various charitable causes. She believed in making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate and encouraged others to do the same. As per her request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Instead, in her memory the family kindly requests donations to be made to your local shelters and charities. By contributing to these organizations, you will honor Carrie's legacy of compassion and generosity.
Carrie Lynn Swanson will be remembered for her strength, independence and unwavering love for her family and friends. Her vibrant spirit and candid nature will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Too well loved to ever be forgotten, may her soul find eternal peace.
