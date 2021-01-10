Carrie Jane (Shellenberger) Glick passed away January 2, 2021 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Center, York, PA, following a brief battle with the COVID-19 virus. Carrie was born on March 19, 1923 in Dover, PA, to the late Charles Peter and Mary J. (Gerber) Shellenberger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George W. Glick and siblings: the Rev. Richard H. Shellenberger, Anna Mae Bolton and Dr. Paul R. Shellenberger.
She is survived by step son, George W. Glick, Jr. of York, PA; nieces: Elizabeth Fulmer (Dale) of York, PA, Marcy Shellenberger (Wayne) of Somerset, PA, Ann Dinsmore (Cris) of Elizabethtown, PA, Kay Lewis (Chuck) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Lisa Shellenberger (Mark) of Rescue, CA and Gladys Achenbach (Dale) of York, PA. She is also survived by nephews: Mark Shellenberger (Nazareth) of Pittsburgh, PA, Kurt Shellenberger (Lena) of St. Johnsbury, VT, Stanley Bolton (Maribeth) of Dover, PA, Robert Bolton (Patty) of Fredricksburg, VA, Todd Shellenberger (Jamie) of Kissimmee, FL, Jim Irvin(Diane) of Macungie, PA, Jeff Irvin of Titusville, FL; .sister-in-law, Joan Shellenberger of Franklin, IN; numerous great-nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends, including a church family she dearly loved.
Carrie graduated from Temple University. She taught music in the York County School District and, later, she taught elementary education in the Lancaster School District for 23 years, mostly at Washington Elementary School. At the time of her retirement in 1988, she was selected as one of the nine finalists for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Carrie was a long time member of Delta Kappa Gamma International, an honorary organization for women educators and held memberships in many educational, religious and musical organizations.
Carrie was a long time member of Otterbein Methodist Church in Lancaster, PA, where she was organist for over 40 years and was passionate about encouraging others to utilize their musical talents and participate in meaningful musical ministry.
"Aunt Carrie" will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews for hosting family beach vacations and reunions. She was admired, adored and appreciated by the MANY lives she influenced and inspired and will be deeply missed.
A "Carrie J. Glick Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts for Carrie may be sent to: Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 East Clay Street, Lancaster, PA. 17602.
