Carrie B. Robertson, 77, of Pine Street, Steelton, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away at her home in Steelton on Friday, August 16, 2019. Born in Fairfield, South Carolina, she was the widow of Willie Lewis Robertson, Sr., who passed on June 12, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Sadie Bell Thompson.
She worked as an assembly worker for the former Schick's in Lancaster, but loved being a homemaker. Her family, faith, and care for others were her priority. She was a member of the Bridge of Faith International Ministry in Harrisburg and an honorary member of The House of Bread Church in Lancaster.
She will be remembered as the "Mother to Many" as she cared for so many people in need. She was the former head usher and the Mother of the Church; Lancaster Deliverance at the House of Bread Church. She was a wonderful communicator and always gave an encouraging word to others, spoke the truth and had a smile like no other. As a caretaker, she became friends to all, and enjoyed helping to raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed listening to Shirley Ceaser and watched gospel stations on television. A few of her delights in life were shopping at Macy's with her caregiver and friend, Choca Folks, having her hair and nails done, as well as cooking and playing spades.
She is survived by her children, Darlene, wife of James R. Smith, Abadella A., wife of Michael Gant, Sr., Willie Lewis, Jr., Michael L., husband of Charlotte Robertson, Stacy R. Robertson and her adopted son, Willie James Bell and her brother, Tommy Bell; 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James Edward Bell, two granddaughters including Mikeisha R. Gant, brothers, Bobby Bell, Jesse James Bell, Willie Bell and a sister, Kathleen Bell; an adopted son, LeRoy Martin whom she helped to raise.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Carrie's Homegoing Service at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Michael Gant officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groff Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bright Side Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
