Carrie B. Kanagy, 82, formerly of Washington Boro, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leo R. Kanagy. Born in Belleville, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Lydia (Peachey) Yoder. Carrie was a homemaker and a member of Mountville Mennonite Church.
Many were blessed by her gift of hospitality. She was an avid gardener, choir director, loved to sing, cook and do jigsaw puzzles. She also loved to spend time at the mountains, especially with her family, her greatest treasure.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Cindi married to Berdette Reeser, New Holland, Lamar married to Cheryl (Brown) Kanagy, Washington Boro and Anita Burkholder, New Holland. Nine grandchildren: Brandon, Adam, Adrian Reeser and Brigetta (Reeser) Heagy, Meagan (Adam) Jepson, Chelsea (Josiah) Rohrer and Nick Kanagy and Conrad and Mitchell Burkholder; six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Matilda Yoder, Kalona IA, and Sara (Erwin) Gagnon, Newaygo MI, sisters-in-law, Becky Yoder and Joyce Yoder as well as long-time family friend, Dorothy Logan.
She was preceded in death by eight siblings: Norman, Lee, John, Jesse, Elmer, David Yoder, Minnie Stoltzfus and Mary Kauffman.
A private viewing and burial will be held at the convenience of the family with a Memorial Service to be held in January. Details will be announced at a later time. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mt Hope and Hospice and Community Care for their excellent care.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Mt Hope Nazarene Retirement Community 3026 Mt Hope Home Rd., Manheim, PA. 17545. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »